Bengals vs Rams Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 25

The NFL's Monday slate includes the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bengals vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (59.6%)

Bengals vs Rams Point Spread

The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Rams. The Bengals are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -102 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Bengals vs Rams Over/Under

The over/under for the Bengals versus Rams game on September 25 has been set at 45.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bengals vs Rams Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Rams, Cincinnati is the favorite at -172, and Los Angeles is +144 playing on the road.

Bengals vs Rams Betting Trends

The Bengals were 12-4-0 against the spread last year.

The Bengals went 9-5 ATS as 3-point favorites or greater last season.

Out of 16 Cincinnati games last year, six hit the over.

Against the spread, the Rams were 7-9-1 last season.

Los Angeles' ATS record as an underdog of 3 points or more was 5-2-1 last year.

Last season, six of the Rams' 17 games went over the point total.

