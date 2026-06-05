Belmont Stakes 2026 Post Positions: How Each Draw Impacts Race Strategy at Saratoga

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 6, at historic Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, with a 7:04 p.m. ET post time. The 158th running of the "Test of the Champion" goes off as Race 13 on the card, and for the third straight year it will be contested at 1 ¼ miles (Belmont Park is still completing its renovation). This is the final Belmont Stakes at Saratoga before the race returns to a rebuilt Belmont Park, and its classic distance, in 2027.

The post position draw was held Monday, June 1, setting a field of nine for the $2 million Grade 1 finale to the Triple Crown season. Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade is the 2-1 morning-line favorite from post 4, while Derby winner Golden Tempo drew the outside post 9. But here's what most previews skip past: at Saratoga's shortened 1 ¼-mile setup, the draw doesn't just decide where a horse stands, it reshapes how the entire race has to be run. Below, we break down every post position, the morning-line odds, and exactly how each gate assignment shapes strategy for Saturday.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus!

2026 Belmont Stakes Post Positions and Odds

Here is the full field for the 158th Belmont Stakes, with official post positions, jockeys, trainers, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer / Jockey ML Odds 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O'Neill / Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher / Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott / Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher / Irad Ortiz Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown / Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown / Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox / John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

A few storylines jump off the page before a single hoof hits the track. Todd Pletcher holds two posts (Powershift at 2, Renegade at 4). Saratoga regular Chad Brown saddles a third of the field: Ottinho, Growth Equity, and Emerging Market. And the same Bill Mott–Junior Alvarado team that won last year's Belmont with Sovereignty lands a clean stalking draw in post 3 with Chief Wallabee.

Why the Draw Matters More at Saratoga

To understand the draw, you have to understand the racetrack, and Saratoga's main oval is a different animal than the one the Belmont was built for.

Belmont Park's "Big Sandy" is a 1 ½-mile oval, the largest dirt main track in America. At the traditional Belmont distance, horses break from a long, straight run-up and have plenty of room to find their footing before the first turn arrives. Stamina and a sustained, grinding gallop win the day. That's the race the "Test of the Champion" nickname was earned on.

Saratoga's main track is only a 1 ⅛-mile oval. Running 1 ¼ miles on it is like running a 400-meter race on a track built for the 350, you can't fit the full distance on the straightaways, so the start gets pushed back onto a bend. The field breaks near the clubhouse turn with only a short run before the first turn, rather than from a long backstretch chute. That single geometric difference rewrites the whole race:

Early position is at a premium. With less room before the bend, horses that break cleanly and secure a spot quickly are rewarded. Those that fumble the start can get shuffled back or stuck wide with nowhere to go.

With less room before the bend, horses that break cleanly and secure a spot quickly are rewarded. Those that fumble the start can get shuffled back or stuck wide with nowhere to go. The long stamina gallop disappears. The 1 ¼-mile Saratoga version trims the sustained grind that separates true distance horses at Belmont Park, nudging the edge toward tactical speed.

The 1 ¼-mile Saratoga version trims the sustained grind that separates true distance horses at Belmont Park, nudging the edge toward tactical speed. Ground loss on the turn punishes outside posts. A wide trip into an early bend costs lengths that are hard to recover in a shorter race.

In short, the same Belmont that traditionally rewards patience and stamina becomes, at Saratoga, a race that rewards a clean break and early positioning. The draw is the first move in that chess match.

Saratoga Post-Position Trends vs. the Old Belmont Park Numbers

This is where a lot of Belmont research goes wrong. If you look up "Belmont Stakes post position history," you'll find numbers built almost entirely on the 1 ½-mile Belmont Park track, and at this distance and venue, those numbers simply don't apply.

For context, here's the all-time Belmont Stakes win count by post since the starting gate was introduced in 1930. Note how heavily it favors the rail, a product of that long, forgiving Belmont Park run-up:

Post Belmont Park-era wins (1930–) 1 24 2 15 3 16 5 15 7 14 4 10 14 0

Useful trivia — but largely irrelevant to Saturday. The track that actually matters is Saratoga at 1 ¼ miles, and handicappers who track that specific configuration over roughly the last 25 years (across the Travers and the handful of other races run at the trip, plus the recent Belmonts) have found a clear and different pattern:

Inside posts (1–3): about 53% of wins. Roughly 18 of 34 races at the distance went to a horse breaking from the three inside posts.

Roughly 18 of 34 races at the distance went to a horse breaking from the three inside posts. Middle posts (4–6): about 32% of wins.

Outside posts (7+): about 15% of wins.

The speed angle is even sharper. Almost every speed horse that has won at 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga in that span came from posts 1–3. The takeaway most analysts land on: if you want to back an early-pace horse, it really needs an inside draw to do its best work.

But, and this is the part that keeps the race honest, the inside bias is a tendency, not a law. In 2024, Dornoch won from post 6, using tactical speed to stalk about a length and a half off a fast pace; every horse in that year's superfecta actually came from the outside half of the gate. In 2025, Sovereignty won from post 2, sitting mid-pack a couple of lengths off the lead before pouncing. Two runnings, two different post profiles, proof that trip, tactical speed, and a clean break matter as much as the gate number itself.

Post-by-Post Strategy Breakdown for 2026

Here's how each 2026 draw shapes the job in front of horse and rider.

Post 1 — Vitruvian Man (30-1). The rail saves the most ground, which is gold on a compressed Saratoga start. The flip side: from the inside, a horse that breaks a beat slow can get buried along the fence with no escape route. A longshot who needs a flawless break to make the trip-saving math work.

Post 2 — Powershift (12-1). This is the profile the Saratoga trends love. Pletcher's pacesetter projects as early speed, and inside speed at this distance is exactly what won it for Sovereignty from this same post a year ago. If Luis Saez can clear early and set comfortable fractions, Powershift could prove a stubborn front-runner at a price.

Post 3 — Chief Wallabee (3-1). Arguably the dream draw in the field. Post 3 offers a clean stalking spot just off the early pace with the option to save ground — and the Mott–Alvarado team won last year's Belmont doing exactly that. A tactically perfect setup for the second choice.

Post 4 — Renegade (2-1). The morning-line favorite landed a clean, uncomplicated middle draw with options: sit close or drop back a touch, then pick a path on the turn. For a horse with Renegade's Derby-runner-up class, post 4 keeps every door open.

Post 5 — Ottinho (20-1). A workable middle gate, but one that demands a little early foot. On Saratoga's short run to the turn, a slow-starting mid-pack horse from post 5 risks getting carried wide. Needs Dylan Davis to be sharp into the bend.

Post 6 — Growth Equity (12-1). Worth a second look: post 6 is precisely where Dornoch won in 2024. The Peter Pan Stakes winner has the tactical speed to use this draw the same way — settling just off the pace and angling out late. A live mid-price play if the trip cooperates.

Post 7 — Commandment (6-1). The draw drifts to the less-favored outer half, but few jockeys are better than John Velazquez at hustling a horse into early position. Commandment already owns wins over Chief Wallabee in the Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby, so the form is there; the question is whether he can overcome the wider trip into the turn.

Post 8 — Emerging Market (6-1). The Louisiana Derby winner is a closer-type from an outside gate, which is actually a more forgiving combination than it looks. A horse that wants to sit off the pace doesn't need to gun for early position the way a speed horse would; Flavien Prat can let him settle and angle out for a clear run late.

Post 9 — Golden Tempo (9-2). The Kentucky Derby winner drew the toughest geometric assignment on paper: the outside of a compressed Saratoga start. But Golden Tempo is a closer with a powerful late kick, following the exact Sovereignty blueprint of skipping the Preakness and arriving fresh off five weeks' rest. From post 9, the priorities are simple: a clean break and a smart, ground-conscious trip into the first turn from Jose Ortiz. Win that, and the closing run does the rest.

How Are Belmont Stakes Post Positions Determined?

The Belmont Stakes post positions are set through a random draw run by race officials, traditionally on the Monday of race week. Numbered pills representing each gate are loaded into a randomizer, mixed, and pulled one at a time, with each horse assigned the post that comes up. The 2026 draw was conducted Monday, June 1, at Saratoga Springs. Because the gate assignment helps determine a horse's path into that all-important first turn, the draw is one of the most closely watched moments of Belmont week.

The Bottom Line

The cleanest reading of Saturday's draw: the inside-speed posts (2 and 3) landed live horses in Powershift and Chief Wallabee, the favorite Renegade got a no-excuses middle draw in post 4, and the two Derby principals sit at opposite ends, Renegade with the easier trip, Golden Tempo with the talent to overcome a tougher one. Just remember the lesson of the last two runnings: at Saratoga, a clean break and the right trip can beat a "better" post number any day.

Catch all the action Saturday, June 6, with a 7:04 p.m. ET post time on FOX, and stay with FanDuel Research for full 2026 Belmont Stakes coverage, including live odds, picks, and post-race results.

Looking for our Belmont Stakes picks and predictions for 2026?

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.