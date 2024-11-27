Baylor vs New Orleans Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Baylor Bears (4-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (2-4) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. New Orleans Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. New Orleans Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (99.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Baylor (-32.5) versus New Orleans on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Baylor vs. New Orleans: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

New Orleans has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Bears had a better record against the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they did on the road (5-4-0) last season.

Last year, the Privateers were 2-7-0 at home against the spread (.222 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-10-0 ATS (.353).

Baylor vs. New Orleans Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor has a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. It is putting up 84.0 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and is giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 269th in college basketball.

Norchad Omier ranks 167th in the country with a team-high 16.5 points per game.

New Orleans is being outscored by 10.7 points per game, with a -64 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.5 points per game (299th in college basketball), and gives up 80.2 per contest (330th in college basketball).

James White leads New Orleans, putting up 20.7 points per game (28th in college basketball).

The Bears are 160th in the nation at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Omier averages 10.0 rebounds per game (ranking 18th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

The 31.5 rebounds per game the Privateers accumulate rank 260th in the nation, 7.8 fewer than the 39.3 their opponents pull down.

White leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 79th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 234th in college basketball defensively with 92.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Privateers score 82.5 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball), while conceding 95.1 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball).

