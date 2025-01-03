Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/27/24 Baltimore Ravens 24 @ Cleveland Browns 29 11/12/23 Cleveland Browns 33 @ Baltimore Ravens 31 10/1/23 Baltimore Ravens 28 @ Cleveland Browns 3 12/17/22 Baltimore Ravens 3 @ Cleveland Browns 13 10/23/22 Cleveland Browns 20 @ Baltimore Ravens 23 11/28/21 Cleveland Browns 10 @ Baltimore Ravens 16 12/14/20 Baltimore Ravens 47 @ Cleveland Browns 42 View Full Table ChevronDown

Ravens vs. Browns Rivalry

First meeting : The Ravens and Browns first played on September 26, 1999, with the Ravens winning 17-10.

: The Ravens and Browns first played on September 26, 1999, with the Ravens winning 17-10. The franchise connection : The rivalry is unique because the Ravens were originally the Cleveland Browns before the team relocated to Baltimore in 1996. Cleveland received a new Browns franchise in 1999, intensifying the rivalry.

: The rivalry is unique because the Ravens were originally the Cleveland Browns before the team relocated to Baltimore in 1996. Cleveland received a new Browns franchise in 1999, intensifying the rivalry. Ravens' dominance : As of 2023, the Ravens have dominated the all-time series, consistently winning more games, especially in the early 2000s.

: As of 2023, the Ravens have dominated the all-time series, consistently winning more games, especially in the early 2000s. "Art Modell betrayal" : The rivalry carries additional emotional weight for Browns fans due to former Browns owner Art Modell’s controversial decision to move the team to Baltimore, creating deep animosity between the two fanbases.

: The rivalry carries additional emotional weight for Browns fans due to former Browns owner Art Modell’s controversial decision to move the team to Baltimore, creating deep animosity between the two fanbases. 2019 offensive explosion : In Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25, one of their biggest wins in the rivalry, powered by 530 total yards of offense.

: In Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Browns defeated the Ravens 40-25, one of their biggest wins in the rivalry, powered by 530 total yards of offense. Close AFC North games : Both teams are part of the AFC North, ensuring two matchups each season that often have playoff and divisional implications.

: Both teams are part of the AFC North, ensuring two matchups each season that often have playoff and divisional implications. Historic comeback (2020) : In Week 14 of the 2020 season, the Ravens won 47-42 in one of the wildest games in NFL history, which featured Lamar Jackson leaving due to cramps, then returning late to lead a game-winning drive.

: In Week 14 of the 2020 season, the Ravens won 47-42 in one of the wildest games in NFL history, which featured Lamar Jackson leaving due to cramps, then returning late to lead a game-winning drive. Browns' struggles in Baltimore : The Browns have historically struggled to win games in Baltimore, particularly during the early years of their return to the NFL in the 2000s.

: The Browns have historically struggled to win games in Baltimore, particularly during the early years of their return to the NFL in the 2000s. 2018 Baker Mayfield vs. Lamar Jackson showdown : The rivalry gained new energy when young quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Browns) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) faced off, starting with their first matchup in 2018.

: The rivalry gained new energy when young quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (Browns) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) faced off, starting with their first matchup in 2018. Ravens defense dominance: The Ravens’ stout defenses, especially during the Ray Lewis and Ed Reed eras, often stifled the Browns' offenses, contributing to many lopsided victories.

The Ravens-Browns rivalry is fueled by its shared history and the emotional impact of the franchise move, with both teams fighting for dominance in the AFC North.

