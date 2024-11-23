Baltimore Ravens Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens' odds to win the Super Bowl (+800) are the fourth-best in the league right now.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding Ravens Super Bowl futures.

Ravens Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)

+800 (Bet $100 to win $800) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1,100)

Ravens Stats Insights

The Ravens rank 26th in total defense this year (362 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 430.1 total yards per game.

The Ravens rank 24th in scoring defense this year (24.6 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 30.4 points per game.

Baltimore has struggled on defense against the pass, ranking worst in the NFL (284.5 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, the Ravens rank third-best on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 252.8 passing yards per game.

The Ravens have been clicking on all fronts in the running game this season, as they rank second-best in rushing offense (177.3 rushing yards per game) and second-best in rushing defense (77.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, Baltimore has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging a 46.2% third-down percentage. The defense ranks 27th on defense (44.4% third-down percentage allowed).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens have been a top-five unit in terms of yards per play, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 7.2 yards per play. They rank 20th on defense (5.8 yards per play allowed).

Baltimore has forced 11 total turnovers (16th in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (fifth in NFL) for +2a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.

Ravens Betting Insights

The Ravens' Super Bowl odds (+800) place them fourth-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only ninth-best.

The Ravens have had the fourth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1100 at the beginning of the season to +800.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Ravens have an 11.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Ravens Leaders

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,876 yards, completing 67% of his passes and recording 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 584 yards (53.1 ypg) on 95 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Derrick Henry has 1,185 rushing yards on 197 carries with 13 touchdowns.

Zay Flowers has hauled in 52 receptions for 727 yards (66.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Rashod Bateman has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 531 yards, finding the end zone four times.

Bateman's status for Monday is unknown.

Jayson Oweh has 7.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Oweh's game status for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers is unknown.

Marlon Humphrey has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 41 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

