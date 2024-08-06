menu item
NCAAF

2024 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Ball State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

This season, the Ball State Cardinals have posted a record of 1-0. Below, you can check out their full 2024 schedule and results.

Ball State 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
2Missouri StateSept. 7W 42-34Cardinals (-2.5)51.5
3@ Miami (FL)Sept. 14-Hurricanes (-36.5)54.5
4@ Central MichiganSept. 21---
5@ James MadisonSept. 28---
6Western MichiganOct. 5---
7@ Kent StateOct. 12---
8@ VanderbiltOct. 19---
View Full Table

Ball State Last Game

The Cardinals go into their next matchup after winning 42-34 over the Missouri State Bears in their last outing on Sept. 7. Kadin Semonza threw for 262 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception on 28-of-39 passing (71.8%) for the Cardinals in that game versus the Bears. He also tacked on six carries for 16 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Braedon Sloan took 21 carries for 103 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in the passing game. Cam Pickett led the receiving charge against the Bears, hauling in seven passes for 69 yards.

Ball State Betting Insights

  • Ball State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Cardinals have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Check out even more analysis about Ball State on FanDuel Research!

