NHL

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Utah Hockey Club in NHL action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (21-15) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-12-6)
  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-138)Utah Hockey Club (+116)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (50.2%)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Avalanche are +176 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -220.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club on December 27 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Avalanche, Utah is the underdog at +116, and Colorado is -138 playing on the road.

