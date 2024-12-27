Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Utah Hockey Club in NHL action on Friday.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (21-15) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-12-6)

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN2

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-138) Utah Hockey Club (+116) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (50.2%)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Avalanche are +176 to cover the spread, while the Utah Hockey Club are -220.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club on December 27 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Avalanche, Utah is the underdog at +116, and Colorado is -138 playing on the road.

