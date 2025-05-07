FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-125)Jets (+104)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (54.6%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -250.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on May 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +104 underdog at home.

