Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Wednesday.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-125) Jets (+104) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (54.6%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -250.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on May 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Dallas is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +104 underdog at home.

