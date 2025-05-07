NHL
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Wednesday.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
- Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-125)
|Jets (+104)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (54.6%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Stars are +198 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -250.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on May 7, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Dallas is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +104 underdog at home.