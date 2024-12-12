FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (17-13) vs. Utah Hockey Club (12-11-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-200)Utah Hockey Club (+164)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (58.1%)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Avalanche are +126 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -154.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club on December 12, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club moneyline has Colorado as a -200 favorite, while Utah is a +164 underdog on the road.

