NHL

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Utah Hockey Club is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (3-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (4-2-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Avalanche (-137)Utah Hockey Club (+114)6.5

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53.5%)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Utah Hockey Club, on October 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

