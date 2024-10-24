Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Utah Hockey Club is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (3-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (4-2-1)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-137) Utah Hockey Club (+114) 6.5

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (53.5%)

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Avalanche versus Utah Hockey Club, on October 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

