NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-134)
|Stars (+112)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.6%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +184.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Stars game on April 19 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Stars moneyline has Colorado as a -134 favorite, while Dallas is a +112 underdog at home.