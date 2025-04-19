Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-134) Stars (+112) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (54.6%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +184.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Stars game on April 19 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Stars moneyline has Colorado as a -134 favorite, while Dallas is a +112 underdog at home.

