NHL
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The Colorado Avalanche versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (26-17-1) vs. New York Rangers (20-20-2)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-182)
|Rangers (+150)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)
Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Avalanche are +136 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -168.
Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Rangers on January 14 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Rangers moneyline has Colorado as a -182 favorite, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.