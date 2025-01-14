Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Colorado Avalanche versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Rangers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (26-17-1) vs. New York Rangers (20-20-2)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-182) Rangers (+150) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)

Avalanche vs Rangers Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Avalanche are +136 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -168.

Avalanche vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Rangers on January 14 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Avalanche vs Rangers Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Rangers moneyline has Colorado as a -182 favorite, while New York is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!