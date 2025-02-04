NHL
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks.
Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Canucks (+116)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (56.4%)
Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +180.
Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Canucks, on February 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -140, and Vancouver is +116 playing at home.