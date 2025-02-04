Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-140) Canucks (+116) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (56.4%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +180.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

Avalanche versus Canucks, on February 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -140, and Vancouver is +116 playing at home.

