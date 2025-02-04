FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (31-21-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-18-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-140)Canucks (+116)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (56.4%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +180.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Canucks, on February 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -140, and Vancouver is +116 playing at home.

