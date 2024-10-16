Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins.
Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (0-3) vs. Boston Bruins (2-2)
- Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-120)
|Bruins (+100)
|-
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (51.2%)
Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.
Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche vs Bruins October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog on the road.