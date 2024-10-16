Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins.

Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (0-3) vs. Boston Bruins (2-2)

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-120) Bruins (+100) - Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (51.2%)

Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.

Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche vs Bruins October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog on the road.

