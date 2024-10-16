menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 16

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (0-3) vs. Boston Bruins (2-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-120)Bruins (+100)-Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (51.2%)

Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.

Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche vs Bruins October 16 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup