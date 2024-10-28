Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-6-1)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-215) Blackhawks (+176) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.2%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -137.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Blackhawks on October 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +176, and Colorado is -215 playing at home.

