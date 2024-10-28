menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (5-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-6-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche (-215)Blackhawks (+176)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (66.2%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Chicago, the underdog, is -137.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Blackhawks on October 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +176, and Colorado is -215 playing at home.

