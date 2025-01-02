Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Austin Ekeler and the Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 29th-ranked run defense in the league (138.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Ekeler, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Cowboys.

Ekeler vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.62

20.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.00

21.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Ekeler is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (148th overall), posting 94.1 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

During his last three games, Ekeler has 29.1 total fantasy points (9.7 per game), carrying the ball 24 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 98 yards on 11 catches (14 targets).

Ekeler has 49.2 total fantasy points (9.8 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 42 times for 167 yards with three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 145 yards on 16 catches (21 targets).

The highlight of Ekeler's season as a fantasy producer came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, as he tallied 17.1 fantasy points by rushing for 44 yards and two TDs on 13 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed one pass on two targets for seven yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Austin Ekeler disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, when he managed only 2.0 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Three players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 24 players have caught a TD pass versus the Cowboys this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

