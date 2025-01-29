Auburn vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC) will visit the LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC) after winning four road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Auburn vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (74%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Auburn-LSU spread (Auburn -12.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has compiled an 11-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

LSU has covered 10 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, LSU is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record Auburn racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Auburn Tigers have played better at home, covering six times in nine home games, and zero times in four road games.

The LSU Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Auburn has one win against the spread in conference action this season.

LSU is 3-3-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Auburn vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite 15 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Auburn Tigers have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -901 or better.

LSU has put together a 3-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

The LSU Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +590 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 90% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 84.0 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (36th in college basketball). It has a +355 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Johni Broome's 17.8 points per game lead Auburn and are 75th in the country.

LSU is outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game, with a +174 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) and gives up 70.2 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Camryn Carter paces LSU, putting up 17.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball).

The Auburn Tigers win the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. They collect 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.3 per contest.

Broome averages 10.8 rebounds per game (ranking seventh in college basketball) to lead the Auburn Tigers.

The LSU Tigers win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They collect 35.9 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.0.

Corey Chest paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball).

Auburn ranks fourth in college basketball by averaging 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 27th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

The LSU Tigers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (168th in college basketball), and concede 85.3 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!