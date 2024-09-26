Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Oakland Athletics (68-90) vs. Texas Rangers (75-83)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Coverage: NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

OAK: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-205) | TEX: -1.5 (+168)

OAK: +1.5 (-205) | TEX: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-1, 4.40 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 0-1, 2.57 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57 ERA). Ginn's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rocker has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers went 1-1-0. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rocker start this season -- they won.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (54.5%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

Oakland is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Athletics. The Rangers are +168 to cover, while the Athletics are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

Athletics versus Rangers, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with 12 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oakland has a record of 8-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 83-74-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 23-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.9% of those games).

Texas is 16-31 (winning just 34% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times this season for a 74-74-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 67-85-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 157 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .567. He's batting .296.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 95th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Lawrence Butler has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.324/.504.

Butler enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double and two walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .223 with a .288 OBP and 76 RBI for Oakland this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .386 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Semien heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two walks and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith is hitting .263 with 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .223 with 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

9/25/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

