Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Washington Nationals.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Oakland Athletics (5-8) vs. Washington Nationals (5-7)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

OAK: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194)

OAK: -1.5 (+160) | WSH: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 0-1, 5.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (1-0) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (0-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Blackburn has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Blackburn's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Irvin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Irvin starts this season -- they lost both.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (55.6%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Nationals, Oakland is the favorite at -134, and Washington is +114 playing on the road.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Athletics, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +160 to cover the spread, and the Athletics are -194.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

The Athletics-Nationals contest on April 12 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Oakland this season, with a -134 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Athletics have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 13 chances this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 8-5-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won five of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Washington has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-0).

The Nationals have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Zachary Gelof has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .220. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has four home runs and two walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .275.

JJ Bleday has hit one homer with a team-high .392 SLG this season.

J.D. Davis leads Oakland with 10 hits and an OBP of .311 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated 11 hits with a .611 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Nationals. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Lane Thomas is hitting .191 with a home run and five walks. He's slugging .255 with an on-base percentage of .264.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 164th in slugging percentage.

Jesse Winker has put up a team-high .465 on-base percentage.

Joey Gallo is hitting .179 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

