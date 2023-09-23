Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

The Houston Astros versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (85-69) vs. Kansas City Royals (52-102)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-270) | KC: (+220)

HOU: (-270) | KC: (+220) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-128) | KC: +1.5 (+106)

HOU: -1.5 (-128) | KC: +1.5 (+106) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 11-5, 3.84 ERA vs Jordan Lyles (Royals) - 4-17, 6.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound, while Lyles (4-17) will take the ball for the Royals. France and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. France's team has been victorious in 52.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-8. When Lyles starts, the Royals are 9-18-0 against the spread. The Royals are 4-20 in Lyles' 24 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (65%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The Astros vs Royals moneyline has Houston as a -270 favorite, while Kansas City is a +220 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Astros are -128 to cover the spread, while the Royals are +106.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

Astros versus Royals, on September 23, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 57, or 53.8%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 8-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -270 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 77-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 131 total times this season. They've gone 43-88 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Kansas City has a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of its games).

The Royals have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-74-5).

The Royals have a 67-85-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 154 hits, which is best among Houston hitters this season, while batting .282 with 65 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with an OPS of .811. He has a slash line of .265/.368/.443 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .290 with a .573 slugging percentage and 94 RBI this year.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 102 hits, an OBP of .399 plus a slugging percentage of .545.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 170 hits with a .495 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

MJ Melendez has 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 116th, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has put up an on-base percentage of .324, a team-best for the Royals.

Edward Olivares is batting .266 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs. Royals Head to Head

9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/4/2022: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/4/2022: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

