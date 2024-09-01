Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (74-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-62)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | KC: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 9-6, 3.14 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh. Blanco and his team are 14-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Blanco starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. Marsh did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -158 favorite at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Astros are +132 to cover, and the Royals are -160.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Royals game on September 1, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 55, or 57.3%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 26 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 136 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 68-68-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-34).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Kansas City has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games).

The Royals have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-68-1).

The Royals have put together a 74-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 148 hits and an OBP of .400, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 42 extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 11th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .260 with a .445 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 145 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Diaz has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .612, and has 186 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .341).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .277 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 28th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .240.

Paul DeJong has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 22 walks while batting .235.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

