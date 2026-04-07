Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-180) | COL: (+152)

HOU: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104)

HOU: -1.5 (-115) | COL: +1.5 (-104) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-1, 5.91 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-1, 2.89 ERA

The Astros will call on Mike Burrows (1-1) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (0-1). Burrows has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Burrows' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Freeland has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies covered in both chances. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Freeland starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (67.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Astros, Colorado is the underdog at +152, and Houston is -180 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Astros are -115 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -104.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

Astros versus Rockies on April 7 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has played as a favorite of -180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in nine of their 11 opportunities.

The Astros are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies are 4-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Colorado has gone 2-6 (25%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-7-0).

The Rockies have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 80% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 12 hits and an OBP of .540, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .353 batting average and a slugging percentage of .794.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Jose Altuve has hit two homers this season while driving in six runs. He's batting .378 this season and slugging .649 with an on-base percentage of .531.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Christian Walker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.619) powered by eight extra-base hits.

Walker heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Cam Smith is batting .297 with a .422 OBP and six RBI for Houston this season.

Smith takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has accumulated a team-high OBP (.417) and slugging percentage (.636), and paces the Rockies in hits (12, while batting .364).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Troy Johnston has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .333. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Willi Castro is batting .194 with three doubles and four walks.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/6/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/28/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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