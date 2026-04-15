Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (7-11) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Rockies.TV

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | COL: (+154)

HOU: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | COL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Spencer Arrighetti and the Rockies will turn to Jose Quintana. Arrighetti did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Quintana has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Quintana start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (69.9%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -184 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +154 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Houston is +118 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Rockies contest on April 15 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.

Houston has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 7-11-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have a 6-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

Colorado is 2-8 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-0).

The Rockies have put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.475) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .317 batting average while slugging .700.

He ranks 18th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Christian Walker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.594) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve is batting .288 with a .455 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Cam Smith has three home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Smith enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a .365 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .304.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .243 with five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .649 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Troy Johnston has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .298.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 15 hits.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/14/2026: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/8/2026: 9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2026: 5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/28/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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