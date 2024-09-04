Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (75-63) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-11, 4.63 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-6, 3.78 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Spencer Arrighetti (7-11) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez (6-6). Arrighetti and his team have a record of 11-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Arrighetti's team has been victorious in 43.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-9. The Reds have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for five Martinez starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.5%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

The Astros vs Reds moneyline has Houston as a -138 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +118 underdog at home.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Astros are +114 to cover, and the Reds are -137.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Reds on Sept. 4 is 9. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 69-69-0 against the spread in their 138 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have put together a 30-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 15-15 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Reds have played in 134 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-63-7).

The Reds have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 74-60-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 151 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .571.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with a double, five home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .294 this season and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.316/.445.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Diaz has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double and six RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 138 hits with a .475 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Astros vs Reds Head to Head

9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2023: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

