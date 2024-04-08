Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:26 AM

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams in action on Monday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (3-7) vs. Texas Rangers (6-3)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

HOU: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | TEX: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 0-0, 2.19 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 0-1, 1.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (0-1) will get the nod for the Rangers. Valdez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Valdez's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Heaney has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Heaney start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.6%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Rangers reveal Houston as the favorite (-134) and Texas as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rangers. The Astros are +118 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -142.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rangers on April 8 is 9.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 2-4 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in two of their 10 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 6-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has 15 hits and an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .700. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .375 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has a double, three home runs and five walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 92nd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jeremy Pena has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Kyle Tucker has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has accumulated a slugging percentage of .417, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .306 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 97th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia's 10 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Corey Seager has put up an on-base percentage of .421 and a slugging percentage of .455. Both lead the Rangers.

Evan Carter has three doubles and eight walks while batting .192.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

4/7/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/16/2023: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

