Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

MLB action on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Houston Astros.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (76-55) vs. Houston Astros (69-60)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: ESPN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155)

BAL: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 6-9, 4.30 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 6-9, 4.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (6-9) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) will answer the bell for the Astros. Kremer's team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kremer's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Astros have a 9-17-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Astros are 2-7 in Kikuchi's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.4%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -112 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +155 to cover, while the Orioles are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros contest on August 25 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 57, or 61.3%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 55 times in 91 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 123 opportunities.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 70-53-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 17 of the 34 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Houston has gone 13-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (52%).

In the 129 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-74-4).

The Astros have a 63-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 145 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. All three of those stats are best among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

He is 20th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified batters.

Adley Rutschman has collected 122 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Rutschman enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has 12 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .395 and has 138 hits, both team-high figures for the Astros. He's batting .306 and slugging .545.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jose Altuve is slugging .447 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Yainer Diaz is batting .302 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

