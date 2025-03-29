Astros vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the New York Mets.

Astros vs Mets Game Info

Houston Astros (1-1) vs. New York Mets (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FOX

Astros vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | NYM: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | NYM: (-100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | NYM: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | NYM: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will call on Spencer Arrighetti against the Mets and Griffin Canning. Arrighetti and his team were 11-17-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Arrighetti and his team had a 7-12 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Canning and his team went 17-13-0 against the spread when he pitched. Canning and his team put together a 10-15 record in the 25 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.8%)

Astros vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Astros, New York is the underdog at -100, and Houston is -118 playing at home.

Astros vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mets are +150 to cover, while the Astros are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mets Over/Under

Astros versus Mets on March 29 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Astros vs Mets Betting Trends

The Astros were victorious in 66, or 56.4%, of the 117 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Houston came away with a win 62 times in 108 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Mets put together a 32-40 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer last year, New York went 27-33 (45%).

The Mets combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 90 times last season for a 90-75-5 record against the over/under.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had 170 hits and an OBP of .392 last season.

Jose Altuve had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .299 last season.

Isaac Paredes slashed .238/.346/.393 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto put up an on-base percentage of .419 and had 166 hits last season.

Francisco Lindor had a .500 slugging percentage while batting .273.

Pete Alonso had 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .240 last season.

Brandon Nimmo hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Astros vs Mets Head to Head

3/28/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/30/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/29/2024: 9-6 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 HOU (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/28/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2023: 10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/19/2023: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2022: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/28/2022: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

