Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

The Houston Astros versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Houston Astros (75-65) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-62)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | ARI: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 13-6, 3.11 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 9-7, 4.32 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32 ERA). Valdez's team is 14-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 68.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-6. The Diamondbacks have a 14-13-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 27 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.9%)

Astros vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -162 favorite at home.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Astros are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +128 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -154.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Astros-Diamondbacks contest on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (56%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 140 chances this season.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 69-71-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have a 31-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

Arizona has a record of 3-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (30%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-54-5).

The Diamondbacks have gone 74-66-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 151 hits and an OBP of .395 this season. He has a .309 batting average and a slugging percentage of .562.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season. He's batting .294.

Among qualifying batters, he is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Altuve brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks.

Alex Bregman has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .232 with 19 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 116th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 46 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 99th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Josh Bell is batting .247 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 walks.

Christian Walker is batting .254 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 48 walks.

