Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (10-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-10)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SN1

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | TOR: (+114)

HOU: (-134) | TOR: (+114) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 2-1, 1.50 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.49 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (2-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.49 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Blue Jays have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Gausman's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.9%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Blue Jays reveal Houston as the favorite (-134) and Toronto as the underdog (+114) on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Astros are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +152 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -184.

The Astros-Blue Jays contest on April 21 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 4-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 21 opportunities.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 11-10-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-8).

Toronto is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have collected a 16-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 72.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .224. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Pena will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston with 26 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .419. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.348/.359.

Jake Meyers has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Bo Joseph Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .396, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Bichette enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .408.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Andres Gimenez is batting .205 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

George Springer's 21 hits and .414 on-base percentage both lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!