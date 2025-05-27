Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Houston Astros play the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (28-25) vs. Athletics (23-31)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-210) | OAK: (+176)

HOU: (-210) | OAK: (+176) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111)

HOU: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 6-3, 2.04 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-4, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (6-3) for the Astros and JP Sears (4-4) for the Athletics. Brown's team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Sears starts, the Athletics have gone 6-4-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in four of Sears' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (67.4%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -210 favorite, while the Athletics are a +176 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -108 to cover, while the Athletics are -111 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Athletics contest on May 27 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (52.9%) in those games.

The Astros have been listed as a favorite of -210 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 53 games with a total this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 29-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 12-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).

The Athletics have not yet won a game when they entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer in three chances.

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-22-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 26-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.377) and total hits (54) this season. He's batting .276 batting average while slugging .490.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Paredes will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season. He's batting .295.

He is 18th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Pena enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .257 with a .376 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Altuve has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .300 with a .358 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has an on-base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 70 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .350).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .255. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .269 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .241 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

