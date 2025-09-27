Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 7:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (85-75) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-88)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

HOU: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: A.J. Blubaugh (Astros) - 3-1, 1.93 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-3, 6.39 ERA

The Astros will call on A.J. Blubaugh (3-1) versus the Angels and Caden Dana (0-3). Blubaugh has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Blubaugh's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Dana's four starts with a set spread. The Angels are 1-2 in Dana's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.4%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +136 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Angels are -120 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -100.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 51, or 52.6%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 15 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 78-81-0 against the spread in their 159 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 119 total times this season. They've gone 52-67 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 23-31 record (winning 42.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 84 of those games (84-69-5).

The Angels have an 83-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 51 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .328.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.363) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .304 while slugging .477.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Yainer Diaz has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Carlos Correa is batting .276 with a .333 OBP and 52 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has a .476 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels. He's batting .227 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 54th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell paces the Angels with 122 hits.

Mike Trout paces his team with a .356 OBP.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

