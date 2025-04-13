Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:16 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (6-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-5)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN2 and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

HOU: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 0-1, 3.75 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-0, 1.64 ERA

The Astros will look to Hayden Wesneski (0-1) versus the Angels and Kyle Hendricks. Wesneski has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Wesneski's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Hendricks has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both opportunities. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Hendricks starts this season -- they won both.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (64.8%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Astros are +126 to cover, and the Angels are -152.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Angels contest on April 13 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 14 chances this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 6-8-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 7-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only two games this season, which it won both.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-5-0).

The Angels have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 8-6-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .467. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .278 with eight walks and seven runs scored. He's slugging .407.

His batting average ranks 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Jeremy Pena has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .200/.293/.340.

Pena has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has been key for Houston with 11 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Alvarez takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is batting .400 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .914 with an on-base percentage of .488.

Mike Trout is batting .212 with a double, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is batting .237 with a double, four home runs and four walks.

Nolan Schanuel has a .356 OBP while slugging .434. Both are team-highs.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!