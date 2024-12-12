Army vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2024

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Army Black Knights taking on the Navy Midshipmen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Army vs Navy Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Army: (-245) | Navy: (+198)

Army: (-245) | Navy: (+198) Spread: Army: -6.5 (-112) | Navy: +6.5 (-108)

Army: -6.5 (-112) | Navy: +6.5 (-108) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Army vs Navy Betting Trends

Army is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Army is 6-1.

This year, six of Army's 11 games have hit the over.

Navy's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-4-0.

Navy has won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 11 Navy games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Army vs Navy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (66%)

Army vs Navy Point Spread

Army is favored by 6.5 points over Navy. Army is -112 to cover the spread, with Navy being -108.

Army vs Navy Over/Under

The Army-Navy game on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 39.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Army vs Navy Moneyline

Army is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while Navy is a +198 underdog.

Army vs. Navy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 32.9 33 15 7 49.2 12 Navy 32.3 54 23.2 27 49.8 11

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Stadium: Commanders Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.