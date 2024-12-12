Army vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 16 2024
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Army Black Knights taking on the Navy Midshipmen.
Army vs Navy Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Army: (-245) | Navy: (+198)
- Spread: Army: -6.5 (-112) | Navy: +6.5 (-108)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Army vs Navy Betting Trends
- Army is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Army is 6-1.
- This year, six of Army's 11 games have hit the over.
- Navy's record against the spread in 2024 is 7-4-0.
- Navy has won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of 11 Navy games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
Army vs Navy Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Black Knights win (66%)
Army vs Navy Point Spread
Army is favored by 6.5 points over Navy. Army is -112 to cover the spread, with Navy being -108.
Army vs Navy Over/Under
The Army-Navy game on Dec. 14 has been given an over/under of 39.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Army vs Navy Moneyline
Army is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while Navy is a +198 underdog.
Army vs. Navy Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Army
|32.9
|33
|15
|7
|49.2
|12
|Navy
|32.3
|54
|23.2
|27
|49.8
|11
Army vs. Navy Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Stadium: Commanders Field
