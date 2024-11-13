Arkansas vs Troy Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The Troy Trojans (2-0) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) at Bud Walton Arena on November 13, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Troy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Troy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (64.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Wednesday's Arkansas-Troy spread (Arkansas -12.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Arkansas vs. Troy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas covered 14 times in 33 matchups with a spread last season.

Troy compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread last year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Troy was 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-5 ATS record Arkansas put up as a 12.5-point favorite.

At home last season, the Razorbacks sported a worse record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

Last season, the Trojans were 11-3-0 at home against the spread (.786 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-7-0 ATS (.500).

Arkansas vs. Troy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas won 10 of the 14 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (71.4%).

The Razorbacks had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter.

Troy was an underdog 10 times last season and won twice.

The Trojans played as an underdog of +640 or more once last season and lost that game.

Arkansas has an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this game.

Arkansas vs. Troy Head-to-Head Comparison

The Trojans won the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. They recorded 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while their opponents pulled down 30.2 per contest.

The Trojans' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 141st in college basketball, and the 86.2 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 20th in college basketball.

