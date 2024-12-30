Arkansas vs Oakland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9) on December 30, 2024 at Bud Walton Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (73.8%)

Before you bet on Monday's Arkansas-Oakland spread (Arkansas -18.5) or over/under (142.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arkansas vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has covered four times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Oakland has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 16.7% of the time. That's less often than Oakland covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (100%).

The Razorbacks had a worse record against the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they did in road games (5-4-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Golden Grizzlies had better results on the road (11-5-0) than at home (7-6-0).

Arkansas vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been named as the moneyline favorite eight times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Razorbacks have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Oakland has won two of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Golden Grizzlies have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas averages 81.8 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (54th in college basketball). It has a +192 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, ranks 84th in the nation averaging 17.6 points per game.

Oakland's -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Allen David Mukeba Jr.'s team-leading 13.1 points per game rank him 478th in the nation.

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. They are recording 33.1 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3 per outing.

Thiero averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 398th in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

The Golden Grizzlies are 275th in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 their opponents average.

Tuburu Niavalurua tops the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 50th in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 45th in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Grizzlies rank 334th in college basketball with 87.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 289th defensively with 95.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!