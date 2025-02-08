Arizona vs Texas Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Two streaking teams square off when the Arizona Wildcats (16-6, 10-1 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2 Big 12) on February 8, 2025. The Wildcats will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Red Raiders, winners of seven straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (57.1%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Arizona-Texas Tech spread (Arizona -2.5) or total (148.5 points).

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech has compiled a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona (11-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (61.1%) than Texas Tech (1-0) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have fared worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and five times in seven road games.

The Red Raiders have performed better against the spread on the road (4-1-0) than at home (9-5-0) this season.

Arizona is 8-4-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Texas Tech is 7-4-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 13-4 when favored by -144 or better by bookmakers this year.

Texas Tech has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 59% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +293 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.9 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Caleb Love's 16.3 points per game lead Arizona and are 143rd in college basketball.

Texas Tech's +350 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 81 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Chance McMillian leads Texas Tech, averaging 15.5 points per game (207th in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 12th in the nation, and are 8.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Tobe Awaka's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 78th in college basketball action.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. They are grabbing 33.3 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3.

JT Toppin's 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank 51st in college basketball.

Arizona ranks 46th in college basketball by averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 37th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Red Raiders average 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and concede 85 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball).

