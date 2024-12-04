Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 11/24/24 Arizona Cardinals 6 @ Seattle Seahawks 16 1/7/24 Seattle Seahawks 21 @ Arizona Cardinals 20 10/22/23 Arizona Cardinals 10 @ Seattle Seahawks 20 11/6/22 Seattle Seahawks 31 @ Arizona Cardinals 21 10/16/22 Arizona Cardinals 9 @ Seattle Seahawks 19 1/9/22 Seattle Seahawks 38 @ Arizona Cardinals 30 11/21/21 Arizona Cardinals 23 @ Seattle Seahawks 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

49ers vs. Seahawks Rivalry

First meeting : The Cardinals and Seahawks first played on September 12, 1976, with the Cardinals (then in St. Louis) defeating Seattle 30-24.

: The Cardinals and Seahawks first played on September 12, 1976, with the Cardinals (then in St. Louis) defeating Seattle 30-24. NFC West rivalry : The rivalry intensified when the teams joined the NFC West in 2002, setting up two divisional matchups each season.

: The rivalry intensified when the teams joined the NFC West in 2002, setting up two divisional matchups each season. Cardinals’ strong road performances : Despite Seattle’s dominance, the Cardinals have historically played well at Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field), including a surprise 17-10 win in 2013, snapping Seattle's 14-game home win streak.

: Despite Seattle’s dominance, the Cardinals have historically played well at Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field), including a surprise 17-10 win in 2013, snapping Seattle's 14-game home win streak. Memorable 2016 6-6 tie : One of the most bizarre games in NFL history occurred on October 23, 2016, when the Cardinals and Seahawks played to a 6-6 tie in overtime, with both teams missing game-winning field goals in OT.

: One of the most bizarre games in NFL history occurred on October 23, 2016, when the Cardinals and Seahawks played to a 6-6 tie in overtime, with both teams missing game-winning field goals in OT. Playoff implications : Many of their matchups have playoff implications, as both teams have been consistent NFC contenders during the last two decades, making these divisional games crucial.

: Many of their matchups have playoff implications, as both teams have been consistent NFC contenders during the last two decades, making these divisional games crucial. Kyler Murray vs. Russell Wilson : The rivalry gained a new level of excitement when Kyler Murray entered the NFL in 2019, leading to thrilling quarterback showdowns between Murray and Russell Wilson during their overlapping tenures.

: The rivalry gained a new level of excitement when Kyler Murray entered the NFL in 2019, leading to thrilling quarterback showdowns between Murray and Russell Wilson during their overlapping tenures. Cardinals’ 2020 OT victory : In one of the most exciting games of the rivalry, the Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime during Week 7 of the 2020 season, with Kyler Murray leading a dramatic comeback against an undefeated Seahawks team.

: In one of the most exciting games of the rivalry, the Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime during Week 7 of the 2020 season, with Kyler Murray leading a dramatic comeback against an undefeated Seahawks team. Defensive battles : The rivalry is often marked by strong defensive performances, with stars like Seattle’s Legion of Boom in the early 2010s and Arizona’s standout defenders like Chandler Jones and Budda Baker playing pivotal roles.

: The rivalry is often marked by strong defensive performances, with stars like Seattle’s Legion of Boom in the early 2010s and Arizona’s standout defenders like Chandler Jones and Budda Baker playing pivotal roles. Close all-time series: As of 2023, the all-time series between the two teams remains competitive, with each franchise enjoying stretches of dominance but keeping the overall record close.

The Cardinals-Seahawks rivalry is one of the most competitive in the NFC West, featuring intense games, high-stakes matchups, and strong performances by both offenses and defenses over the years.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!