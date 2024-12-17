Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Running back Antonio Gibson faces a matchup against the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL (117.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his New England Patriots meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gibson vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.46

27.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.53

10.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

With 64.3 fantasy points this season (4.6 per game), Gibson is the 44th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 193rd among all players.

Over his last three games, Gibson has amassed 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game) as he's run for 126 yards and scored one touchdown on 20 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 45 yards on three catches (four targets).

Gibson has amassed 27.7 fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 170 yards with one touchdown on 29 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 47 yards on four grabs (five targets).

The highlight of Gibson's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 12.2 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 62 rushing yards on seven attempts (8.9 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Antonio Gibson disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (5 carries, 6 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by 22 players this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

