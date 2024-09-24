Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (63-93) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-120)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

LAA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-5, 4.56 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 4-10, 4.61 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA). When Kochanowicz starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Kochanowicz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 9-10-0 ATS in Cannon's 19 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 5-13 in those matchups.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (51.1%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -104 underdog at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -164 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Angels-White Sox on Sept. 24, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 154 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 81-73-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 29 of the 143 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (20.3%).

Chicago is 28-114 (winning just 19.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-79-6).

The White Sox have a 60-91-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 132 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .248 with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .436 this season. He's batting .249.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Ward takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Nolan Schanuel has 130 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.

Schanuel enters this game with 13 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .240 with a .298 OBP and 56 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

O'Hoppe enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has put up a slugging percentage of .409 and has 134 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .287.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Gavin Sheets a has .308 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2023: 12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

