Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (0-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-0)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSC

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

LAA: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

LAA: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will look to Jose Soriano versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon. In 20 games he pitched with a spread last season, Soriano and his team finished with a 13-7-0 record ATS. Soriano and his team won as favorites in 33.3% of his three appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Cannon and his team went 11-10-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Cannon and his team went 7-13 in the 20 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.6%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. White Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-158) and Chicago as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Angels are +104 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -125.

Angels versus White Sox, on March 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels were victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Los Angeles was named as a favorite of -158 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.

The Angels and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (21.8%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Chicago went 27-93 (22.5%).

The White Sox played in 155 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-6).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward had a .426 slugging percentage last season thanks to 53 extra-base hits.

Jorge Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 and finished with an OPS of .780.

Nolan Schanuel ended last season with an OBP of .343 while batting .250 with 68 walks and 62 runs scored.

Jo Adell slashed .207/.280/.402 and finished with an OPS of .682.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn put up an on-base percentage of .297, a slugging percentage of .402, and had 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Robert hit .224 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks a season ago.

Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

