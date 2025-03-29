Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago White Sox.
Angels vs White Sox Game Info
- Los Angeles Angels (0-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-0)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and FDSSC
Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | CHW: (+134)
- Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Angels will look to Jose Soriano versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon. In 20 games he pitched with a spread last season, Soriano and his team finished with a 13-7-0 record ATS. Soriano and his team won as favorites in 33.3% of his three appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Cannon and his team went 11-10-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Cannon and his team went 7-13 in the 20 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Angels win (53.6%)
Angels vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. White Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-158) and Chicago as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.
Angels vs White Sox Spread
- The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Angels are +104 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -125.
Angels vs White Sox Over/Under
- Angels versus White Sox, on March 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Angels were victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
- Los Angeles was named as a favorite of -158 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.
- The Angels and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 159 games with a total last season.
- The White Sox won 32 of the 147 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (21.8%).
- In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Chicago went 27-93 (22.5%).
- The White Sox played in 155 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-82-6).
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward had a .426 slugging percentage last season thanks to 53 extra-base hits.
- Jorge Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 and finished with an OPS of .780.
- Nolan Schanuel ended last season with an OBP of .343 while batting .250 with 68 walks and 62 runs scored.
- Jo Adell slashed .207/.280/.402 and finished with an OPS of .682.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn put up an on-base percentage of .297, a slugging percentage of .402, and had 140 hits last season.
- Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- Luis Robert hit .224 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks a season ago.
- Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
Angels vs White Sox Head to Head
- 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
