Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

LAA: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

LAA: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will call on Yusei Kikuchi versus the White Sox and Sean Burke. Kikuchi and his team were 14-18-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Kikuchi and his team had a 13-8 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season in games Burke pitched his team finished 2-1-0 against the spread. Burke and his team had a 2-1 record in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (54.8%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +134 underdog despite being at home.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Angels are +112 to cover, and the White Sox are -134.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Angels-White Sox on March 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Los Angeles was named as a favorite of -158 or more just one time last season and left with a loss in that game.

The Angels and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox put together a 32-115 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Chicago went 27-93 (22.5%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times last season for a 67-82-6 record against the over/under.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto finished last season with 135 hits while batting .249.

Taylor Ward had an OPS of .748, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Jorge Soler ended his last campaign with 119 hits, an OBP of .338, plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Nolan Schanuel finished with an OBP of .343 while batting .250 with 62 runs scored.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn had an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .402 while collecting 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Tauchman hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 47 walks a season ago.

Josh Rojas hit .225 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 46 walks.

