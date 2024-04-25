Angels vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels take on the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (10-15) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-13)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSN

Angels vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-188) | MIN: -1.5 (+155)

LAA: +1.5 (-188) | MIN: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Angels vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 1-3, 7.17 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 7.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91 ERA). Sandoval and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sandoval has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Ober's starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ober starts this season -- they lost both.

Angels vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (58.6%)

Angels vs Twins Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Twins are +155 to cover, while the Angels are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Twins contest on April 26 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Twins Betting Trends

The Angels have split the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Los Angeles has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 25 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 14-11-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 2-7 in those games.

Minnesota is 2-6 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-13-0).

The Twins have gone 10-13-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 23 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .237 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 106th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Taylor Ward has hit seven homers this season while driving in 23 runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Ward enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Luis Rengifo is batting .288 with a .364 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Logan O'Hoppe has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has totaled 19 hits with a .363 on-base percentage and a .522 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Twins. He's batting .275.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Jeffers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Edouard Julien has three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .213. He's slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Alex Kirilloff has a .452 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins.

Austin Martin is batting .235 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!