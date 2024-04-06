Angels vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Angels vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (4-3) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-2)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: NESN

Angels vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-200) | BOS: -1.5 (+162)

LAA: +1.5 (-200) | BOS: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.80 ERA). Detmers helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Detmers' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Whitlock has started just one game with a set spread, which the Red Sox covered. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Whitlock start this season -- they won.

Angels vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.9%)

Angels vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -116 favorite at home.

Angels vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Red Sox are +162 to cover, while the Angels are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Angels-Red Sox on April 6, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Angels vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite to win.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season, with a -116 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of seven chances this season.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won two of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Boston has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-3-1).

The Red Sox have collected a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .667, fueled by five extra-base hits. He has a .300 batting average and an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last seven games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles in OBP (.542), slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .450.

His batting average ranks third among qualified players, his on-base percentage first, and his slugging percentage sixth.

O'Hoppe heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last seven outings he is batting .450 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Mike Trout has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.310/.593.

Trout has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Nolan Schanuel has been key for Los Angeles with three hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .300.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has racked up a team-high OBP (.536), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (nine). He's batting .409 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .467 with three home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Jarren Duran is slugging .485 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .394 with an on-base percentage of .459.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Triston Casas has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .233.

Angels vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2022: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/7/2022: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2022: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/5/2022: 8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2022: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

