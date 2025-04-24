Angels vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Angels facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Angels vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (11-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-15)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 9:29 p.m. ET

9:29 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SportsNet PT

Angels vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

LAA: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170)

LAA: -1.5 (+140) | PIT: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Angels vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.08 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 7.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler John Anderson (2-0) to the mound, while Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3) will answer the bell for the Pirates. Anderson's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Anderson has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Mlodzinski's starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in four of Mlodzinski's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Angels vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (51.3%)

Angels vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -144 favorite at home.

Angels vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Pirates are -170 to cover, and the Angels are +140.

Angels vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Angels-Pirates on April 24, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Angels vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Angels have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won one of three games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 23 opportunities.

The Angels are 11-12-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 5-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 2-6 (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-13-1).

The Pirates have put together a 9-16-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in total hits (14) this season while batting .169 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .276 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 159th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with an OPS of .743. He has a slash line of .265/.333/.410 this season.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.250/.447.

Kyren Paris has been key for Los Angeles with 15 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .569.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has accumulated a team-high OBP (.355), and paces the Pirates in hits (19). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 28th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .291 with three doubles, a triple and six walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying players, he is 36th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Bryan Reynolds leads his team with a .394 slugging percentage.

Angels vs Pirates Head to Head

4/23/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2025: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/8/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2024: 9-0 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/23/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/22/2023: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/21/2023: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

