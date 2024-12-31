Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a matchup against the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

For more information on St. Brown, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

Thinking about playing St. Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

St. Brown vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.68

77.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking third with 12.1 fantasy points per game (193.5 total points). He is 36th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has tallied 323 yards and three scores on 28 catches (36 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 48.3 fantasy points (16.1 per game) during that stretch.

St. Brown has tallied 439 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 38 catches (49 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 60.9 (12.2 per game) during that period.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season was a Week 11 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 27.7 fantasy points (1 carry, -4 yards; 11 receptions, 161 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.3 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in three balls for 13 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Vikings have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this season.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.