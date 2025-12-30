Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will match up with the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (222 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.89

61.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 12.1 fantasy points per game (193.1 total points). He is 37th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has compiled 286 yards and two scores on 25 catches (40 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.6 fantasy points (13.5 per game) during that stretch.

St. Brown has compiled 49.8 total fantasy points (10.0 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 31 balls (on 50 targets) for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for nine catches and 115 receiving yards with three touchdowns (30.2 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just three players this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have given up at least three passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to six players this season.

The Bears have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

Just three players have run for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

