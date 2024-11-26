Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will take on the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (209.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

St. Brown vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.70

74.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

St. Brown has been one of the best players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 12.1 fantasy points per game (132.6 total points). He is 39th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, St. Brown has grabbed 23 balls (on 26 targets) for 283 yards and three touchdowns, good for 45.9 fantasy points (15.3 per game).

St. Brown has produced 64.2 fantasy points (12.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 32 passes on 35 targets for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of St. Brown's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he tallied 27.7 fantasy points with 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for 161 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (1.3 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three balls for 13 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

