Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Wideout Amari Cooper has a matchup against the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (202.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Cleveland Browns meet the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Cooper's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Cooper vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.51

6.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.67

55.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Cooper is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (111th overall), putting up 31.9 total fantasy points (eight per game).

In his last three games, Cooper has put up 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 15 catches for 222 yards and one TD.

The high point of Cooper's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, when he compiled 17.6 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in seven balls (on eight targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Amari Cooper delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.6 points) in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in one ball for 16 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the 49ers this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

San Francisco has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

