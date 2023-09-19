Amari Cooper Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Wideout Amari Cooper is looking at a matchup against the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (281.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cooper vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.96

8.96 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.43

66.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooper Fantasy Performance

Cooper is the 47th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 113th overall, as he has put up 12.7 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

Through two games this season, Cooper has compiled 12.7 total fantasy points, hauling in 10 balls (on 17 targets) for 127 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cooper put up 9.0 fantasy points, tallying seven receptions on 10 targets for 90 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Titans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has not given up a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this season.

