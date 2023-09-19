Allen Lazard Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Allen Lazard and the New York Jets will meet the New England Patriots and their 12th-ranked pass defense (199 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Lazard for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Lazard vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.01

5.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.92

39.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Lazard Fantasy Performance

Lazard is currently the 79th-ranked fantasy player at his position (182nd overall), posting 6.9 total fantasy points (3.5 per game).

In two games this season, Lazard has been targeted eight times, with four receptions for 69 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 6.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Lazard reeled in two balls on four targets for 23 yards, good for 2.3 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this year.

New England has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Patriots have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

